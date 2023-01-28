A Sheffield pie restaurant is adding a new ‘gravy fondue’ to its menu – after a video of the idea went viral.

Pieminister, on Division Street, floated the idea on social media and saw over a million people take a look at the video of their idea for a pot of gravy that people could share and dip things in.

Now they have confirmed they’ve started selling it because there was so much interest in it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new item consists of thick gravy in a hot pot, surrounded by a choice of dippers including pigs in blankets, parsnip and kale fritters, onions rings, and halloumi chips. The gravy is plant based and gluten free.

Pieminister, on Division Street in Sheffield, pictured, is adding a new ‘gravy fondue’ to its menu – after a video of the idea went viral.

Bosses say the fondue feast is designed for sharing. Jon Simon, Pieminister founder and managing director, said: “We’ve been experimenting with all sorts of potentially dippable delicacies and we’ve found that some things that seem so wrong to dip in gravy, turn out to be so right – take the halloumi chips for example. Or our free range British pork scratchings! One of the qualities of our gravy is its velvety consistency, so you get a really decent coating on whatever you plunge into the pot”

“Our pie lovers’ passion for gravy flourished this summer when we launched our ‘It’s All Gravy’ pie feast with bottomless gravy, to raise funds for the Campaign Against Living Miserably. Thanks to the endless jugs we poured, the feast soon became a best seller, raising over £10,000 for the charity in just a few months. So having seen how much love and emotion gravy could stir-up, a savoury fondue seemed like the obvious next step for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s It’s All Gravy was described by restaurant bosses as a ‘shamelessly beige celebration of proper British grub’, and was a pie served with fries, Cheddar cheese, crispy onions, and bottomless gravy.

The gravy new fondue costs £15 which includes a hot pot of gravy plus three dipper portions of your choice, with eight different dippers to choose from. Bosses say their gravy is plant based and believe it is great on its own, as a starter or to accompany any of their pie dishes.