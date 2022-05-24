Pieminister in Division Street has launched a new fundraising pie feast called It’s All Gravy in aid of suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably.

Described by restaurant bosses as a ‘shamelessly beige celebration of proper British grub’, It’s All Gravy is a pie served with fries, Cheddar cheese, crispy onions, and bottomless gravy.

To opt for the vegan version, customers can have a plant-based pie and switch the Cheddar for vegan cheese.

£1 from every pie sold will go direct to CALM. Plus, 20p from every sale of Pieminister’s lager will also go to the charity.

Jon Simon, Pieminister co-founder and managing director, said: “At a time when many of us are struggling with life’s challenges in one way or another we’re really pleased to be partnering with CALM. While raising thousands to fund their vital work, we’ll also use every platform we have to tell as many people as possible that CALM is there for them, should they need it.

“There’s never been a better time for us to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Campaign Against Living Miserably. And as pie, chips and gravy is the definition of comfort food, it’s apt that we’re using It’s All Gravy to support CALM’s work.

"This feast ticks all the boxes; delicious pie, crispy fries and onions, melty cheese and as much gravy as you can handle; eating one of these has be one of the tastiest, most uplifting ways to back a good cause.”