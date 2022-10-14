Priced at £7.50 (with a side), Tikka to Ride was the brainchild of regular customer Stephen Bolton who proposed the tikka filled pastry topped by an onion bhaji.

It was launched as part of a new autumn menu that you can try today.

The new Tikka to Ride pie at Sheffield restaurant Pieminister.

I ventured to the Division Street establishment at lunchtime on Tuesday and was met with friendly service and a cosy, quirky décor that set the stage for my meal.

I ordered the pie along with chips (a satisfying and underrated accompaniment to the meal) and a chocolate milkshake (unconventional pairing but I’m a sucker for a good milkshake!)

My feelings on the pie are almost unanimously positive.

I’m not usually a bhaji fan but it was nicer than expected and a decent undercard to the main event.

Pieminister in Sheffield.

Likewise, the vegetable toppings had a sweet taste that nicely contrasted the spice provided by the relish.

The aforementioned main event was fantastic. Warm and juicy chicken that left my stomach full and my smile wide.

I’m told upon my departure that the new pie is a ‘staff favourite’ – I can certainly see why!

Pieminster have a reputation for quality as they have won over 40 awards in the prestigious British Taste Awards since 2014.

The menu.

Other new pies include the It’s All Gravy pie feast – a pie atop a bed of fries with Cheddar cheese, crispy onions, and bottomless gravy.

There’s even a vegan option available, and £1 for every pie sold will be donated to mental health charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

It gained some perhaps unexpected global attention earlier this year when American TikTok star Ariel Viera visited the restaurant and made some controversial comments about the city.

The travel blogger came under fire after describing legendary Sheffield condiment Henderson’s Relish as Worcestershire sauce.