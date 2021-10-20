'Pay as you feel' launch event for new Sheffield bar raises over £7k for city cancer charity
Over £7,000 has been raised for the families of children with cancer through the a ‘pay as you feel’ launch event for a new Sheffield bar, which has just opened in the city centre.
Award winning bar group, MOJO celebrated the launch of its sixth outlet and the arrival of its first bar in Sheffield with a glitzy launch event that was attended by over 400 guests.
The event raised over £7,000 for the Parents Association of Children with Tumours and Leukaemia (PACT) – a charity which offers support to families of children who are undergoing treatment for cancer or leukaemia at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.
MOJO MD Martin Greenhow said: “What a fantastic way to announce our arrival into Sheffield. I’m so proud of all our staff and guests who have supported us and helped us to raise over £7,000 for PACT – it’s a great cause and I’m delighted that we could use our launch night to support a local cause. We look forward to welcoming guests to our new Sheffield bar for the famous MOJO experience.”
With hundreds in attendance and more than 600 cocktails sold Sheffield’s newest hotspot was put firmly on the map.
Set over two floors, in the former NUM building, the group’s new Sheffield bar has a first-floor terrace, shuffleboard, beer pong and live sports.
For one night only, the group celebrated its arrival in Sheffield raising a total of £7,040 with their conscious bar, allowing guests to pay as they felt, with a live tracker keeping tally of the total on the night.