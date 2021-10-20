'Pay as you feel' launch event for new Sheffield bar raises over £7k for city cancer charity

Award winning bar group, MOJO celebrated the launch of its sixth outlet and the arrival of its first bar in Sheffield with a glitzy launch event that was attended by over 400 guests.

The event raised over £7,000 for the Parents Association of Children with Tumours and Leukaemia (PACT) – a charity which offers support to families of children who are undergoing treatment for cancer or leukaemia at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

MOJO MD Martin Greenhow said: “What a fantastic way to announce our arrival into Sheffield. I’m so proud of all our staff and guests who have supported us and helped us to raise over £7,000 for PACT – it’s a great cause and I’m delighted that we could use our launch night to support a local cause. We look forward to welcoming guests to our new Sheffield bar for the famous MOJO experience.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MOJO opens in Sheffield city centre

With hundreds in attendance and more than 600 cocktails sold Sheffield’s newest hotspot was put firmly on the map.

Set over two floors, in the former NUM building, the group’s new Sheffield bar has a first-floor terrace, shuffleboard, beer pong and live sports.

For one night only, the group celebrated its arrival in Sheffield raising a total of £7,040 with their conscious bar, allowing guests to pay as they felt, with a live tracker keeping tally of the total on the night.

Sarah Harrison, Assistant Support Co-Ordinator at PACT added: “We can't begin to tell you how amazed we are that MOJO chose us to be their chosen charity. We are a really small charity that do whatever we can to try and make the journey easier for our families whose children have been diagnosed with cancer. Each day we provide the inpatient families with breakfast and lunch and £7,040 would help us feed our families for 10 months!”