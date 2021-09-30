Sheffield’s new MOJO cocktail bar to celebrate opening with huge launch party

MOJO, which describes itself as a ‘rock’n’roll cocktail bar,’ will officially open on Friday, October 15 at 6 pm, and in true MOJO style, a huge party has been planned in its honour.

As per MOJO tradition, Mal Evans, the creative director, will christen the doorway with a bottle of rum as a sign of good luck.

Taking up residency in the former NUM building on Holly Street, the Americana-inspired cocktail bar will bring their high octane energy to Sheffield later this month; and, like Sheffield, MOJO is known for its rock n’ roll inspired decor and music, not to mention it’s great cocktails.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A picture of the interior of another MOJO bar, providing a taste of what the Sheffield venue could look like

MOJO MD Martin Greenhow said: “Rock n’ roll is in our soul, it’s part of our DNA. Sheffield is an obvious MOJO location, with its fabulous music heritage - these streets are ours!

“The city has a great culture around its diverse music scene, and that’s something we’re very much looking forward to being a part of.

"Life is finally returning to normal, and we’re excited to help bring cities back to life and see people enjoying the electric atmosphere that we’re known for.

"To be opening our sixth bar as we’re just coming out of a nationwide lockdown is a massive achievement, the hospitality industry has definitely been one of the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic and we’re just as excited as our guests to be back dancing on tables and bars - especially in this vibrant city.”

On the launch day in Sheffield, MOJO is hosting a ‘conscience bar’ until midnight – this is a ‘pay as you feel’ bar, with all of the takings being donated to the Parents Association of Children with Tumours and Leukaemia.

A live tracker will be displayed on screens throughout the night so that guests can keep a track of the total amount raised – previous launches have seen the group raise over £20k.