MOJO will open its latest Americana-inspired cocktail bar in the old NUM offices opposite Sheffield City Hall at Barker’s Pool today, Friday, October 15.

Set over two floors, with a first floor terrace, large screens for sports fans and shuffleboard and beer pong to keep drinkers entertained, it will be the sixth bar in the MOJO chain, which already includes branches in Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Harrogate and Nottingham.

The new MOJO cocktail bar in Sheffield is opening with a charity 'pay as you feel' night

The bar will officially open at 6pm with a ‘conscience bar’ operating until midnight in aid of a great cause.

MOJO said: “This is a ‘pay as you feel’ bar, with all of the takings being donated to PACT (the Parents Association of Children with Tumours and Leukaemia).

“A live tracker will be displayed on screens throughout the night so that everyone can keep a track of the total amount raised.

“Our previous launch raised over £20k, so don’t be tight and make sure you put your hand in your pocket for a fantastic cause (and also to beat the people of Harrogate)!”

Ahead of the new branch opening, MOJO MD Martin Greenhow said: “Rock n’ roll is in our soul, it’s part of our DNA. Sheffield is an obvious MOJO location, with its fabulous music heritage - these streets are ours!

“The city has a great culture around its diverse music scene and that’s something we’re very much looking forward to being a part of."