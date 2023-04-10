News you can trust since 1887
Papas Fish and Chips: Sheffield diners can enjoy fish and chips for 1p this week in grand opening offer

A Sheffield fish and chip shop is giving customers a 10-hour window this week where they can get the classic takeaway meal for just 1p.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 10th Apr 2023, 06:06 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 06:15 BST

Papa’s Fish & Chips opened its second venue in the Steel City on Good Friday last week (April 7) after taking over the former Eighteen Ten pub in Arena Court, opposite the Utilita Arena.

After first kicking things of on Friday with a raffle to win free dinners for a year, the family business is now announcing its new venture with what it calls the ‘Papa’s tradition’ – a single day where diners get a medium fish and chips for just a penny.

The last time Papas did this for their venue in Crystal Peaks, the business served up 4,000 portions, which at the time would normally cost £7.69 with mushy peas, in a day of roaring trade.

Like the Crystal Peaks shop that opened in 2022, the new venture is being steered by brothers George and Dino Papas.Like the Crystal Peaks shop that opened in 2022, the new venture is being steered by brothers George and Dino Papas.
Co-manager George Papas said: “To celebrate the opening of the newest restaurant we will be offering fish and chips for a penny. It’s a Papa’s tradition to give customers a chance to try out Britain’s best fish and chips.

“It’s something we’ve been doing for years but especially with the cost of living crisis we find it’s an amazing way to give back to our community.”

The restaurant in Arena Court will be open from 10.30am to 10pm on Thursday, April 13.

All day long, an order of a medium fish and chips from the takeaway counter will cost 1p, with a limit of one order per person in a party.

Papa's Fish and Chips in Utilita Court is offering medium fish and chips for just a penny all day long on Thursday, April 13.Papa's Fish and Chips in Utilita Court is offering medium fish and chips for just a penny all day long on Thursday, April 13.
