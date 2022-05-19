Enver’s, which has shops on Langsett Road, Hillsborough, and Handsworth Road, Handsworth, won a competition on the BBC’s Britain's Top Takeaways programme, as the series looked at kebabs last night.

Five of the nation’s top-rated kebab shops competed for the award, with Enver’s beating opposition from London, Manchester, Bristol and Newcastle.

Sheffield has the best kebabs in the country – after the city’s Envers cafe and grill topped a contest on national television. PIctured is Enver's Turkish Gill on Handsworth Road. Picture Scott Merrylees

Judging the kebabs and deciding who won were a host of takeaway-loving families who ate, rated and scored the food from their own homes, along with guest judges from Moss Side Fire Station Boxing club.

In the final reckoning, Enver’s topped the judging board with 24 points.

Enver and Kirstie Taskin, the couple who run the shop, filmed the programme in Manchester last summer, and had to keep the result a secret.

Kirstie said she did not watch the programme last night – because she was working!

She said: “We knew the result but we weren’t allowed to tell anyone.

"I went to my son’s sports day at Malin Bridge Primary School today, and everyone was congratulating us, after seeing it last night. It was lovely!

"We went over to Mancester to film it, in an old warehouse. We had to get the orders through to the families who were judging, just as we normally would in the shop.

"Doing all that in front of the cameras was a bit awkward at first, but we got used to it.

"I didn’t want to do it at first, but Enver managed to persuade me, and it turned out to be really good fun, and the other contestants were great.

"But we’re really proud of winning. We just didn’t want to come last.”

She said they were invited to take part by the organisers and had to go through an initial selection procedure to narrow the field.

Enver and Kirstie met in 2009 when Enver served Kirstie a kebab on holiday in Turkey.

They came back to Sheffield to open a kebab shop.