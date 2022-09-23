Enver's Turkish Grill: Owners of Britain's Top Takeaways-winning restaurant sell Handsworth branch
The owners of an award-winning Sheffield restaurant have announced with ‘great sadness’ that they have sold one of their two branches in the city.
Enver’s Turkish Grill featured on the BBC show Britain’s Top Takeaways in May and was named the winner in the search for the nation’s best kebab takeaway.
Its owners Enver and Kirstie Taskin announced on Thursday, September 22, that they had sold the branch on Handsworth Road, Handsworth.
The good news is that they will still be running their other restaurant on Langsett Road, in Hillsborough, and the Handsworth restaurant will remain open but will now be run by their chef Engin and be called Engin’s Turkish Grill.
Announcing the decision on Facebook, Enver and Kirstie wrote: “With great sadness we are announcing that we have sold our Handsworth Restaurant.
“We never imagined we would be making this decision as it was the best thing we ever did to open our little Turkish restaurant in Handsworth. We cannot thank all our wonderful customers and friends enough for all the support you have given us since the day we opened over three-and-a-half-years ago!
“The new owner is our chef Engin, who has been doing a great job for a year managing and whipping up delicious food for everyone in Handsworth. But now it’s time for him to put his own stamp on things and we’re sure he’s going to be amazing!
“Please everyone, give him your support and continue to book in and order your takeaways from Engin’s Turkish Grill.”