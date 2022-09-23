Enver’s Turkish Grill featured on the BBC show Britain’s Top Takeaways in May and was named the winner in the search for the nation’s best kebab takeaway.

Its owners Enver and Kirstie Taskin announced on Thursday, September 22, that they had sold the branch on Handsworth Road, Handsworth.

The owners of Enver's Turkish Grill have sold their Handsworth Road branch in Sheffield, which will now be run by their chef Engin, as Engin’s Turkish Grill. Picture by Scott Merrylees

The good news is that they will still be running their other restaurant on Langsett Road, in Hillsborough, and the Handsworth restaurant will remain open but will now be run by their chef Engin and be called Engin’s Turkish Grill.

Announcing the decision on Facebook, Enver and Kirstie wrote: “With great sadness we are announcing that we have sold our Handsworth Restaurant.

“We never imagined we would be making this decision as it was the best thing we ever did to open our little Turkish restaurant in Handsworth. We cannot thank all our wonderful customers and friends enough for all the support you have given us since the day we opened over three-and-a-half-years ago!

Enver's Turkish Grill in Sheffield was crowned the nation's best kebab takeaway on the BBC show Britain's Top Takeaways. Picture by Scott Merrylees

“The new owner is our chef Engin, who has been doing a great job for a year managing and whipping up delicious food for everyone in Handsworth. But now it’s time for him to put his own stamp on things and we’re sure he’s going to be amazing!

“Please everyone, give him your support and continue to book in and order your takeaways from Engin’s Turkish Grill.”

They added that any existing bookings for Handsworth still stood but new bookings should be made by contacting Engin’s Turkish Grill on 0114 438 5812 or visiting www.enginsturkishgrill.co.uk.

