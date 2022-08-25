News you can trust since 1887
Norfolk Heritage Park Sheffield: Council seeks new operator for popular Sheffield cafe

A café in a popular Sheffield park is set to reopen soon after the former operator retired.

By Robert Cumber
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 10:00 am

Norfolk Heritage Park Café closed recently when the people running it stepped down after many years.

Sheffield Council has advertised for someone new to take over, and people have just two weeks in which to apply from the date the advert went live on Monday, August 22.

Norfolk Heritage Park Café, where Sheffield City Council is looking for a new operator to take over after the previous one retired (pic: Sheffield City Council/Rightmove)

The council said that once a new operator is chosen, the opening date will be ‘subject to discussions’ but ‘it is hoped it will open as soon as possible’.

The council said the previous operator had delivered an ‘excellent service’.

Its advert describes the café as being in a ‘highly accessible position’. It is available on a long lease, with the price revealed on application.

The new operator is expected to offer ‘healthy, nutritious food at a reasonable price’.

The toilets are currently only open on weekdays but they will be open over the bank holiday weekend as a ‘one-off’.

To apply, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/85750893?fbclid=IwAR1htuKM2XpTgXZriFXy3ha75bIO8t8N6a_L-CKH-e-rAAI-7D507y4TDlk#/?channel=COM_LET.

