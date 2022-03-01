Zaap Thai is due to open it’s latest restaurant this Spring – likely to be late April or early May – on the site of the former Mud Crab and Bloc Pizza restaurants.

The Asian restaurant chain promises customers an authentic Thai dining experience that will make ‘you will feel like you have been transported into a Bangkok street food market’.

The new venture will also create around 20 new jobs, ranging from management to waiting staff.

The inside of Zaap Thai in Newcastle. The one in Sheffield will look very similar.

Owner Ban Kaewkraikhot said: “We’ve been looking for a location in Sheffield for a number of years. It’s been at the top of our priority list and we’ve finally found a fantastic site on Ecclesall Road after years of searching.

“Sheffield is a fantastic city with a rich history and diverse population, and we believe a great fit for Zaap. The restaurant is currently undergoing a major fit out and will be unrecognisable when we come to open in Spring.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Zaap to Sheffield, keep a look out on our social media pages for details of our launch.”

The company already has several other restaurants across the UK including in Leeds, Headingley, Nottingham, Newcastle and York.

Guests can expect Thai-inspired graffiti, funky tuk tuk seating booths, neon lighting, an open kitchen lined with Thai hawker carts and an electric atmosphere that pays homage to the iconic capital city.

There will also be more than 80 mouth-watering dishes to choose from, ranging from mild to fiery.

Thai street food classics on offer include the ever-popular Pad Thai and the spicy Pad Ga Prao.

There are also more exotic options such as the Som Tum Thai Spicy Papaya Salad or Hoy Tod Crispy Mussel Pancake.

The notice from Zaap.

You’ll also find Thai-inspired Bao Buns, sharing platters, noodle soups and a range of plant-based options which includes the restaurant’s distinctive vegan prawns.