New summer spritz menu introduced at pub in Sheffield suburb

Customers can find the brand new selection of seasonal drinks at The Florentine, which is based on Tapton Park Road, Fulwood.

The menu has been introduced in the wake of a July heatwave, which has seen Sheffield bask in temperatures of up to 30C over the last week.

A Florentine spokesperson explained: “Served both inside and out on the terrace, bask in the sun and sip away on a range of five refreshing serves - including the fresh Warner’s Garden Spritz, with hints of mint, cucumber, and apple; the Le Grand Fizz, with Grey Goose and St Germain liqueur; and for those who love the taste of Amaretto, the Disaronno Spritz is the drink for you.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exterior of The Florentine

“Pair this with delicious stone-baked pizzas with inventive toppings, including Carbonara and Korean-style chicken, and soak up the sun in the garden.”

Other spritz drinks on the menu include a Tarquin’s rhubarb and raspberry gin spritz, comprised of Tarquin’s Rhubarb & Raspberry Gin, Chambord raspberry liqueur, syrup, lemon juice and prosecco, topped with soda.

Customers can also order the classic Aperol Spritz cocktail, which contains Aperol, prosecco and a dash of soda.

All of the spritz cocktails cost £9.50, except for the Aperol Spritz, which will set you back £8.

Some of the summer spritz cocktails and pizzas on offer at The Florentine pub in Fulwood

The Florentine renovated its outdoor terrace area earlier this year, in time for the reintroduction of outdoor dining and drinking at hospitality venues in April.

For more information please visit The Florentine’s website at: https://theflorentinepub.com/

READ MORE: