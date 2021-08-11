Sheffield nightclub fans to finally get Back to the Roxy after five Covid delays

More than 1,000 tickets have already been sold for the club night that re-creates one of Sheffield’s most famous venues.

Dancefloor-starved clubbers are being promised the “reunion of a lifetime” as the retro sounds of the 1980s and ‘90s help turn the 02 Academy on Arundel Gate back into its older guise - the Roxy.

Few venues were more high profile than Barry Noble’s nightclub that operated in the city in the 1980s and 1990s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Roxy on Arundel Gate, Sheffield, pictured in January 2005

It became famous nationally as one of the venues for the Hitman & Her music TV series. Everyone from Kylie Minogue to the London Boys performed there.

Back To the Roxy takes place on Saturday, August 21, with all original tickets still valid.

Neil Anderson of nightlife nostalgia books and merchandise brand Dirty Stop Outs is helping organise the Back To The Roxy event. He said: “We have been overwhelmed by enthusiasm for Back To The Roxy and this is set to be the first time hundreds of these people will have been to a nightclub in over 17 months.

Retro-style fun at the first Back to the Roxy night in Sheffield, held in May 2019

“Demand for tickets has been truly unprecedented despite us having to move the date and we’re confident our Back to The Roxy event will be one of the biggest parties Sheffield has ever seen.”

The event also supports Hallam FM’s Cash For Kids appeal.

The reunion follows the success of a similar night back in 2019. Tickets are £10 and available from www.gigantic.com

More event details: www.facebook.com/events/1355227474635690