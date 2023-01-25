News you can trust since 1887
New restaurants Sheffield: Royal Fish Bar chippy and Kavals pizzeria opening soon in Meersbrook and Heeley

A fish and chip shop and a pizzeria are coming soon to the same stretch of road in a popular Sheffield suburb.

By Robert Cumber
2 minutes ago

Royal Fish Bar fish and chip shop is opening on Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook, while, less than 200 metres down the street on London Road, Heeley, Kavals pizzeria is preparing to welcome its first customers. Royal Fish Bar is replacing another chippy which closed recently, called Delphine, while Kavals is opening at the site of the former vegan bar and restaurant Pour.

The new arrivals will be the latest boost for the shopping parade, where recent openings include the Two Doors Down sandwich shop and Mandala cafe. No opening date has yet been announced for either restaurant but workers appeared to be making the finishing touches to both establishments over the weekend.

The website for Kavals, which appears to be still under construction, states: “We pride ourselves on serving authentic Italian wood-fired pizza that is sure to satisfy your cravings. Our pizzas are made with only the freshest and highest quality ingredients and cooked to perfection in our wood-fired oven.” Kavals is situated on the corner of London Road and Artisan View, beside The White Lion pub.

Kavals pizzeria is opening on London Road, Heeley, and Royal Fish Bar fish and chip shop is opening a couple of hundred metres up the street on Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook
A sign on the front of Royal Fish Bar states ‘opening soon’ but there is no further information at this stage and The Star has tried unsuccessfully to contact the owners. There has been a fish and chip shop there for a number of years, with Ocean fish and chip shop preceding Delphine. It is located between the Baked and Caked bakery, which also offers a number of lunchtime specials, and the Indian restaurant Everest.

Kavals pizzeria, opening soon on London Road, Heeley, Sheffield, says it prides itself on serving 'authentic Italian wood-fired pizza'
Royal Fish Bar is opening at the former Delphine fish and chip shop on Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook
