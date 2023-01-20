News you can trust since 1887
9 of the best fish and chip shops in Sheffield according to Google reviews

We all love a chippy tea don’t we?

By Lee Peace
3 minutes ago

And thankfully Sheffield is very well served with many fantastic fish and chip shops. Here, according to reviews on Google, are the top 9 in the city. Is your favourite on the list?

2. FryMaster, Attercliffe

FryMaster has an average rating of 4.8 stars out of five from 456 reviews. Barbara Anne described it as the 'best fish and chips in Sheffield'.

3. New Cod On The Block

The Commonside restaurant earned 4.6 stars based on 237 reviews. Iain Mulley said: "Excellent chip shop with great vegan options . Really enjoyed our food."

4. Ranmoor Friery

4.7 out of five stars from 363 reviews. Sarah Beardsmore described it as 'amazing'.

