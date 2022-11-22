This week is National Pizza Week, so if you’ve been contemplating treating yourself to some scrumptious pizza with whatever toppings you desire, there’s no better time than now. Organised by the Pizza, Pasta and Italian Food Association, the week-long celebration represents the interests of all those businesses involved with the Italian food industry.

National Pizza Week , which runs from Monday (November 21) to Saturday (November 27), celebrates all types of pizza (possibly including the contentious pineapples as toppings) and it makes no discrimination. Pizza is the best food that everyone can enjoy at any time of day, whether you’re a vegan, a full-fledged meat eater, or a seafood lover.

It’s Pizza Week said: “Set to honour one of the nation’s favourite meals, National Pizza Week celebrates pizza in all its cheesy, gooey, glory, supporting retailers and food outlets to make a strong comeback and providing a much-needed boost to the economy.

“Throughout the week, we’ll be throwing the spotlight on pizza and encouraging consumers, suppliers and businesses to celebrate one of the UK’s favourite foods. Why not treat yourself to a piping hot slice of pizza and join in the fun this National Pizza Week.”

And now is the time to take advantage of National Pizza Week promotions by enquiring with the establishment about any ongoing deals, which may be the ideal opportunity for you to enjoy with your friends or family. Here we’ve compiled a list of five of the best pizza places in Sheffield based on Tripadvisor reviews, all of which have received at least 4.5 out of 5 ratings on Tripadvisor.

Top 5 pizza places in Sheffield

Napoli Centro Pizzeria

Rating: 5 out of 5 (199 reviews)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: 343 Glossop Road, Sheffield S10 2HP England

Review: “Fantastic pizza, welcome and location. Simply the best Italian food I’ve ever had. From the start to the finish, we were looked after, informed and fed well.”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor

Paesani Deli And Pizzeria

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rating: 5 out of 5 (120 reviews)

Location: 257-259 Crookes, Sheffield S10 1TF England

Review: A lovely, small friendly pizzeria. The staff are friendly, pizzas very reasonably priced and as good as I have ever had. Will become a regular for me!”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana

Rating: 5 out of 5 (87 reviews)

Location: 40-44 Division Street, Sheffield S1 4GF England

Review: “Had lunch at Rudy’s and the pizza was amazing. Even better than the pizza was the service. Our waitress was Emily and she was so lovely, personable and helpful! What a wonderful member of staff to have :) the hostess at the desk was equally lovely!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor

Proove Pizza

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (602 reviews)

Location: 261 Fulwood Road Broomhill, Sheffield S10 3BD England

Advertisement Hide Ad

Review: “Really delicious pizza, friendly service, buzzy atmosphere. Would definitely go again when in the area. Quite limited menu - would ideally like more lower carb options.”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor

Bella Italia

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (705 reviews)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: 1 Sheffield Centre Longley Lane St Paul’s Place, Sheffield S1 2JL England

Review: “Elliot and Luke were so kind and friendly (with excellent Christmas jumpers too!) great value and a really tasty breakfast - thanks team! :)”