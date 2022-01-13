New authentic Italian restaurant set to open on Sheffield's London Road

Risto - Deli 2 Terre, meaning a restaurant of two lands, is set to open on London Road in Sheffield at the end of January.

The new venue, opening as both a restaurant and takeaway, will serve a variety of authentic modern Italian offerings, and there will also be some Sicilian dishes on the menu.

Customers can expect a professional service with relaxed dining whilst tucking into 100 per cent Italian cuisine that is affordable and has a strong focus on freshness and quality.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Risto Deli 2 Terre is set to open on London Road in Sheffield at the end of January

Risto Deli 2 Terre owner Luca said: “We wanted to create a fresh concept and use quality ingredients, whilst still being affordable for everybody: families, students, couples.

“We love Sheffield, and we're passionate about our jobs, so we want everybody to try our cuisine.”

Luca, who has worked in the hospitality industry for many years at chain restaurants and fine dining venues, told The Star that his experience combined with the quality of food from the kitchen will be key to the success of the business.

“I’ve worked in the hospitality industry for many years and have been a general manager for over five years, so I have a lot of experience, Luca said.

“The kitchen is a big engine as well, and we’ll be serving modern Italian dishes with a great combination of ingredients. Some might be a bit unusual as well.”

Speaking about the restaurant name, Luca added: “It means two lands. Me and my partner come from two different countries, so it’s a joint thing. I'm Italian, he is Romanian but has been living in Italy for many years, so it’s kind of like two lands joining together.”