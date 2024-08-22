Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For one day only, customers can feast on a quarter-pound beef burger for only 1p.

Today is National Burger Day (August 22) - and Wendy’s is giving away a ‘Dave’s Single’ burger for only one penny.

Wendy’s has two premises in Sheffield, with one having opened up only last week close to Utilita Arena Sheffield.

Wendy's is giving away a 'Dave's Single' beef burger for just 1p when customers buy one at full price on National Burger Day. | NW/sub

At both the Arena Court and High Street site - and all other premises across the UK - customers can take a picture of a QR code to redeem a 1p burger when they purchase one at full price.

Dave’s Single is described as a quarter-pound of fresh British beef, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, Heinz ketchup, Heinz mayo, and onion on a toasted bun.

The offer is available for those eating in the restaurant, taking away, and at the drive-thru. Customers must just screenshot or take a picture of the QR code which can be found on Wendy’s social media pages, and can be redeemed at the kiosk.