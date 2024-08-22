National Burger Day 2024: Get your hands on a quarter-pounder for just 1p at Sheffield burger restaurant
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Today is National Burger Day (August 22) - and Wendy’s is giving away a ‘Dave’s Single’ burger for only one penny.
Wendy’s has two premises in Sheffield, with one having opened up only last week close to Utilita Arena Sheffield.
At both the Arena Court and High Street site - and all other premises across the UK - customers can take a picture of a QR code to redeem a 1p burger when they purchase one at full price.
Dave’s Single is described as a quarter-pound of fresh British beef, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, Heinz ketchup, Heinz mayo, and onion on a toasted bun.
The offer is available for those eating in the restaurant, taking away, and at the drive-thru. Customers must just screenshot or take a picture of the QR code which can be found on Wendy’s social media pages, and can be redeemed at the kiosk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.