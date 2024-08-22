4 . Cali's

Cali's, is one of several burger places on London Road, Highfield - and yet it scores great reviews. Out of 140, it has an average rating on 4.6. One customer said: "If you're on London Road, this restaurant is a must-visit. Every time I'm here, I head straight for it. The food is top-notch and served piping hot. My fave? The dipped chicken burger and fries with an Oreo shake. Best Oreo shake in town, no lie." | National World Photo: National World