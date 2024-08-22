Thursday, August 22, marks National Burger Day 2024 - meaning you can enjoy a burger from one of Sheffield’s excellent food businesses guilt-free.
The day is held each year on the Thursday before the August bank holiday weekend.
We’ve taken a look at Google reviews to see which of Sheffield’s burger joints have rated the highest according to customers. Whether you’re looking for a gourmet beef burger, or somewhere with outstanding vegan offerings, our city has it all.
These are the nine best places, rated 4.4 stars or above, with a minimum of 100 customer reviews on Google.
2. Brill Burger
Brill Burger, on Crookes, has a rating on Google of 4.4 out of 5, with 163 customer reviews. One customer wrote: "It was one of the best burgers I have ever eaten in my life, the juiciness of the meat, the quality of the cheese, the freshness of the greens were incredible, I recommend it." | Google
3. Munchies
Munchies has three locations, and its site on London Road seems to impress customers the most. It has a rating on Google of 4.5, with 885 reviews. One customer said: "Took my family and brother in law family, total of 10 to munchies on Friday. Ordered mixture of beef, chicken burgers and donner loaded fries. Had a lovely time, excellent service, food was delicious." | National World Photo: Kirsty Hamilton
4. Cali's
Cali's, is one of several burger places on London Road, Highfield - and yet it scores great reviews. Out of 140, it has an average rating on 4.6. One customer said: "If you're on London Road, this restaurant is a must-visit. Every time I'm here, I head straight for it. The food is top-notch and served piping hot. My fave? The dipped chicken burger and fries with an Oreo shake. Best Oreo shake in town, no lie." | National World Photo: National World
