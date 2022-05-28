Mr Wilson's Sheffield: Pizza, pups and prosecco event launched at speakeasy bar

Inside the bar.

Held over four sessions at the West Street venue on July 3 dog lovers are in for a treat for themselves and their precious pooches.

It will include unlimited ‘paw-secco’ and ‘pup-peroni’ during a 90 minute visit, as well as unlimited cocktails, beers and prosecco.

Mr Wilson's bar.