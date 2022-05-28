Mr Wilson's Sheffield: Pizza, pups and prosecco event launched at speakeasy bar

A pizza, pups and prosecco themed event is being launched at Mr Wilson’s speakeasy bar in Sheffield.

By Lee Peace
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 1:16 pm
Updated Saturday, 28th May 2022, 1:16 pm
Inside the bar.

Held over four sessions at the West Street venue on July 3 dog lovers are in for a treat for themselves and their precious pooches.

It will include unlimited ‘paw-secco’ and ‘pup-peroni’ during a 90 minute visit, as well as unlimited cocktails, beers and prosecco.

Mr Wilson's bar.

The bar owners are also promising a ‘doggy-dance floor, fun activity area and luxurious chill out zone’ plus a goodie bag for your dog.

Visit https://mrwilsons.co.uk/

