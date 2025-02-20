Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Sheffield pub is set to close until new publicans can be found to replace the ‘fantastic’ departing landlady.

Gill Nugent has run The Mount Pleasant Inn, on Derbyshire Lane, Norton Lees, for the last eight years.

But she is stepping down, with her last day this Sunday, February 23, and no one has yet been found to take her place.

‘Fantastic publican’

Andy Brady, from Punch Pubs, said: “After eight years at the helm, Gill has made the personal decision to leave her pub business.

“She has been a fantastic publican to work with and I would like to thank her for her hard work as we wish her all the best for her future endeavours.

The Mount Pleasant pub, on Derbyshire Lane, Norton Lees, Sheffield, is set to close from Monday, February 24 until a new publican can be found to replace the outgoing landlady, Gill Nugent | Google

“We can confirm that the Mount Pleasant pub will be closed from the 24th of February until we recruit new publicans to oversee the long-term success of this fantastic pub.

“We encourage anybody interested in this opportunity to contact our recruitment team on 01283 501999.”

‘Hardest decision’ to leave

Gill announced her impending departure in December last year, writing in an emotional post on Facebook that she had decided not to renew her tenancy.

She called it the ‘hardest decision’ she had ever made, adding that ‘over the past few months my mind has been in utter turmoil with many a sleepless night’.

“But as time goes on it is becoming more and more obvious the business cannot survive, to the stage where I am subsidising it with my personal savings,” she continued.

“The past 18 months have been a struggle, what with the rising costs and bad summer this year. Even the events we’ve put on have not been as well attended as previous years.

“I have been very lucky to have my loyal customers who have supported me throughout the past eight years. I thank you dearly.”

Gill added that she hoped whoever takes over the pub would ‘maintain the ethos of community and belonging which is so much a part of the Mount’.

Historic building dates back to 1820

Posting this week, she said she would be marking her last days in charge with a ‘fun-filled weekend’, including karaoke on Friday and music with Phil on Saturday. “It would be lovely to see you before I go,” she added.

The Mount Pleasant is one of Sheffield’s most historic watering holes, located in a former quarryman’s cottage dating back to 1820, and it specialises in real ales.

The pub hosts two weekly quiz nights, a darts team and a fishing club, and also stages occasional beer festivals. Gill is only the eleventh licensee there since 1841.

It has an impressive average score of 4.7/5 from more than 180 Google reviews, with one punter calling it a ‘great little local pub that fully deserves community support’.

Another customer described it as a ‘lovely local pub’ with a ‘warm, friendly atmosphere’ and ‘some cracking ales’.

The opening at The Mount Pleasant is being advertised on the Punch Pubs website.

It states: “This pub boasts an excellent reputation for its cask ales and offers a fantastic outdoor space perfect for hosting significant community events.”

The ‘ideal publican’ for the premises is described as someone who is ‘passionate about cask ales’ and has the ‘energy, creativity and passion to host events that drive new footfall’.

Whoever takes over will have private accommodation with two bedrooms, a kitchen and a lounge, adds the website.

The annual rent is listed as £17,000, with a forecast annual wet turnover of £265,400.