The landlady of a popular Sheffield pub said she is in “utter turmoil” from making the decision not to renew her tenancy due to rising costs,

Landlady Gill Nugent has run The Mount Pleasant Inn - a former quarryman’s cottages built in Norton Lees in 1820 - for eight years. But she has decided to leave.

The pub hosts two weekly quiz nights, a darts team and a fishing club. There are also occasional beer festivals. The current licensee is only the eleventh since 1841.

Landlady Gill announced her decision in a Facebook post, in which she said: “Dear customers. It is with a heavy heart I must inform you that I shall not be renewing my tenancy in February.

“This is the hardest decision I have ever had to make and over the past few months my mind has been in utter turmoil with many a sleepless night.

“But as time goes on it is becoming more and more obvious the business cannot survive to the stage where I am subsidising it with my personal savings.

“The past 18 months have been a struggle, what with the rising costs and bad summer this year. Even the events we’ve put on have not been as well attended as previous years.

“I have been very lucky to have my loyal customers who have supported me throughout the past eight years. I thank you dearly.

“I’m still coming to terms with the fact that the pub will no longer be mine and worry for its future. I hope and pray that whoever takes it on will maintain the ethos of community and belonging which is so much a part of the Mount.

“When the time comes for me to go I know I will miss it terribly and all of you in it. A big thank you again for your friendship and support.”

One customer replied: “It’s not an exaggeration to say I’m devastated to hear this news. I came to live here eight years ago and it was only when I discovered The Mount a few years later that I felt I belonged here! That was down to you, your staff and the wonderful mixture of people who are regulars in your pub.

“I’ll miss you more than you know but I completely understand the problem and I’d been dreading this day to be honest. Thank you so much for everything, and I just wish you all the best in whatever you decide to do next.”

Another posted: “Absolutely gutted for you Gill! You took The Mount on at a very difficult time. You revived the place with innovative ideas and change. As you say the last few years have been tough and got tougher for the trade as a whole.

“Well done for taking up the challenge and making an excellent fist of it. Best wishes for your and your family’s future.”