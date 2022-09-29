Meadowhall in Sheffield has announced some of the exclusive deals that will be up for grabs at its Student Night event on Thursday 29 September from 3pm, for one night only.

With more than 100 deals available across the centre, from 30% off at Levi’s to 50% off all food at Giraffe, here are ten of the best student deals on offer for the evening:

50% off main meals at Giraffe 30% off at Levi’s 30% off main meals at Frankie & Benny’s 20% off at JD Sports 20% off at AllSaints 20% off at Barbour 20% off at Superdry 20% off at River Island Buy one get one free on pizza at Three Joes £1 burrito vouchers at Barburrito

Alongside the exclusive deals, Sheffield’s students can enjoy an action-packed evening of entertainment from 6pm - 9pm, including a giant ball pit, live DJs, a glitter booth and selfie stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to offer such an extensive range of deals from so many brands across the centre.

Students joining us on Thursday can look forward to discounts on everything from fashion and beauty to restaurants and refreshments - with even more surprises to be revealed on the night!”

To qualify for the discounts, shoppers should bring either a Sixth form/college/university acceptance letter, NUS Card, UNiDAYS Card, Student Railcard, International Student Identity Card (ISIC), TOTUM ID with PASS accreditation or Student Planner to show they are a student.