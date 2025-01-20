Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

McDonald’s is helping customers banish the January blues this Blue Monday, with three new epic Deal Drop offers.

Landing Monday 20th January, this week’s deals will support those feeling the pinch by enabling customers to enjoy their favourite menu items for less.

One of the three Deal Drop deals will be a special offer just for them, including iconic menu items such as the fan favourite Big Mac® or McPlant® for just £1.49, a Happy Meal® for £1.99 and a selected Burger and Medium Fries for at a mouthwatering £1.99, ensuring customers get their hands on iconic menu items at a bargain price.

As well as the unique deal, customers can get their hands on:

McDonald’s fans can get the iconic Big Mac for just £1.49 this week with Deal Drop.

A dazzling 15% off ALL food and drink

BIGGER savings with the ‘Spend £20, Save £5,’ offer

To save even more, customers can get free delivery on all orders from £15

Deal Drop has kicked off with a special launch month of deals (available weekly until January 26th), with new offers landing in the rewards and offers section of the app every Monday, which customers can redeem anytime throughout the week.

Customers will be able to earn points when they make the most of the Deal Drop deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The scheme means every penny spent equals one

Rewards point, so this week’s offers will allow customers to rack up points whilst also making huge savings on their order.

There is also an option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the company’s commitment to funding and supporting youth work, alongside reducing food poverty and waste in the UK.

All deals are exclusively available on the McDonald’s App and customers can start earning points on all orders by downloading via Google Play or the Apple App Store here, signing up and opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

McDonald’s customers can get familiar with the Deal Drop platform by following the simple steps below:

Every Monday, customers will receive a prompt to reveal their deals via the McDonald’s App and/or email

The three deals will drop into the Rewards and Offers section in the McDonald’s App, where they can be used by the customer on relevant purchases

From December 30th - January 26th these deals can be redeemed by the customer all week

From January 27th the deals will be redeemable on a Monday – for one day only

Each deal can only be redeemed once by a customer

Offers can be used for McDelivery and in-store, all via the McDonald’s App