On its UK Twitter page, McDonald’s announced it would be giving out codes for winners to use on getting their favourite meals delivered to their home, to celebrate the birthday of the company’s successful delivery service.

This morning, McDonald’s tweeted: “It's McDelivery's 5th Birthday today and you're all invited.”

Throughout today, fans have been asked to suggest a song to add to the McDonalds “party playlist”, and to share their best party trick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonalds on High Street in Sheffield. Fans of the fast food chain could win delivery vouchers today

McDonald’s will continue to make requests from Twitter users today to be accompanied by #McDeliveryturns5.

The delivery service was launched in 2017 after a small trial period.

It meant customers could have their favourite McDonald’s meals delivered to their door by some of the UK’s many food delivery services.