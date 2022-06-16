McDelivery turns five: Sheffield McDonald's fans could win voucher codes in Twitter competition

Sheffield-based fans of fast food giant McDonald’s could get their hands on meal voucher codes as the burger chain launches a nationwide competition.

By Harry Harrison
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 12:22 pm

On its UK Twitter page, McDonald’s announced it would be giving out codes for winners to use on getting their favourite meals delivered to their home, to celebrate the birthday of the company’s successful delivery service.

This morning, McDonald’s tweeted: “It's McDelivery's 5th Birthday today and you're all invited.”

Throughout today, fans have been asked to suggest a song to add to the McDonalds “party playlist”, and to share their best party trick.

McDonalds on High Street in Sheffield. Fans of the fast food chain could win delivery vouchers today

McDonald’s will continue to make requests from Twitter users today to be accompanied by #McDeliveryturns5.

The delivery service was launched in 2017 after a small trial period.

It meant customers could have their favourite McDonald’s meals delivered to their door by some of the UK’s many food delivery services.

McDelivery is available on Uber Eats, Just Eat and Deliveroo.

