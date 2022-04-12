Carly is among the 10 contestants competing for a place in the MasterChef quarter finals in tonight's episode (Tuesday, April 12). Picture: Shine TV/BBC

Tonight (Tuesday, April 12) marks the beginning of week four of the most recent series of the popular BBC One show, during which 45 amateur chefs are put through their paces by John Torode and Gregg Wallace

Sheffield dental nurse Carly will be among those seeking to show off their culinary prowess in tonight’s episode that will see John and Gregg mix it up with a set of new challenges.

Carly said: “I’d say my style of cooking is intuitive. I don’t really follow recipes, I just go with the flow and cook by eye and taste. I love good hearty British food for everyday cooking but then often try something new if it’s a special occasion.”

When asked why she chose to apply for MasterChef, the 34-year-old added: “With five children, there hasn’t been much time for me in the past few years. But as they are getting older that is changing and I just want to do something for myself, something I’m passionate about and that excites me.”

Carly will be competing against eight other talented home cooks in the three challenges, the first of which is the audition round.

This year’s auditionees come from all over the UK - cooking a range of dishes that not only aim to challenge the palates of the judges, but to make their tastebuds dance.

Cooking their Signature Dish, the hopefuls must show John and Gregg who they are as a cook and how good they could become.

John and Gregg don’t witness them cook in the MasterChef kitchen.

Instead, they taste each dish in the new tasting room.

Just like diners in a restaurant, they judge each contestant’s food solely on the plate that is put in front of them.

After tasting all nine plates, John and Gregg pick their three favourite dishes, giving those cooks a well-earned MasterChef apron and immunity from cooking in the next round.

However, for the remaining six contestants the competition is not over.

They all get another chance to impress the judges and win themselves that coveted apron.

Pulling out all the stops for another of their signature dishes, the hopefuls must then cook a sweet dish if they delivered a savoury dish in the first round and vice versa.

This time, John and Gregg are in the kitchen witnessing their every move.

The pressure is intense and the stakes are high as at the end, only four cooks can join the three already fast-tracked in the next round of challenges. For two - their MasterChef dream is over.

Two more episodes of MasterChef will be broadcast this week, on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday’s episode, this week’s seven best home cooks from the first rounds return to test their culinary wits and try to prove to judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace that they have the potential to be MasterChef Champion 2022. They will also have to cook a dish to a brief set by one of the country’s toughest food critics, Jay Rayner.