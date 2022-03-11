Former Masterchef The Professionals contestant Reece Elliott has opened the doors of Raffina by

Reece Elliott on Ecclesall Road after two successful invite-only preview nights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reece Elliott launches 'Raffina by Reece Elliott' on Ecclesall Road. Picture Scott Merrylees

The 24-year-old, who was born and bred in Sheffield, impressed judges on the BBC TV show Masterchef: The Professionals in 2020, having previously scooped second place in Junior Masterchef of Great Britain aged just 19.

He wowed the panellists with his expertise and showcased his talent for creating refined culinary masterpieces.

Reece described opening up his new venture as an “absolute dream come true.”

He said: “Running my own kitchen, designing my menu, and having my own team is now a reality, and I couldn’t think of a better location to start this new venture.

Reece Elliott launches 'Raffina by Reece Elliott' on Ecclesall Road. Picture Scott Merrylees

“Raffina is a beautiful restaurant, and being on Ecclesall Road, just up from Endcliffe Park, is in the perfect location.

“Our menu brings a range of Italian inspired tastes. We are confident everyone will love our take on

some of the classics and our new combinations. We’ve already received excellent reviews from people who have tried our dishes.

“From wild mushroom and truffle arancini and sea bream ceviche for starters; to pan-fried cod fillet

Reece Elliott launches 'Raffina by Reece Elliott' on Ecclesall Road. Picture Scott Merrylees

and pork loin and belly for the main course, we will be providing diners with an exceptional

experience.”

He added: “I’m also excited to bring a lunch menu that offers a range of Italian inspired small plates, large plates and salads.

"The restaurant provides the perfect setting for an informal business meeting or catch ups with friends and family who want something extra special during the daytime.

"We are ready to welcome the people of Sheffield to experience Raffina by Reece Elliott and start to put the restaurant on the map.

“As a Sheffield-based chef, this is a real landmark opportunity for me and my team to deliver the best culinary expertise within the area.”

The restaurant offers its lunch and dinner menus between Wednesday and Saturday.

It is also open for drinks and Italian inspired sweet and savoury treats from the bar throughout the day Monday to Saturday.