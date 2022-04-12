Tinsley Green: Ambulance and police cars swarm Sheffield neighbourhood amid reports of stabbing
An ambulance and police cars were dispatched to a Sheffield neighbourhood yesterday, amid reports of a stabbing.
The incident took place on Tinsley Green, close to Bawtry Road, Tinsley late yesterday afternoon, and the road was reportedly still blocked off at 6.15pm.
Emergency services were reportedly responding to a stabbing that took place nearby, although this has not yet been confirmed by South Yorkshire Police.
The force has been contacted for more information, and has not yet responded.
