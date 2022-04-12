The incident took place on Tinsley Green, close to Bawtry Road, Tinsley late yesterday afternoon, and the road was reportedly still blocked off at 6.15pm.

Emergency services were reportedly responding to a stabbing that took place nearby, although this has not yet been confirmed by South Yorkshire Police.

The force has been contacted for more information, and has not yet responded.

The scene on Tinsley Green last night. Picture courtesy of Sheffield Online