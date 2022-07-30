Experts at Foodhub, one of the biggest food ordering companies in the UK, took figures from the night of the Love Island Final in 2021 and have predicted this Monday will be the busiest night of the year for takeaway businesses.

Ardian Mula, Foodhub CEO, said: “Love Island is a cultural phenomenon, its viewing figures are on par with huge sporting events – and fans of the show love their takeaways.

Fish and Chips is expected to be one of the most popular dishes on Monday night. (Getty Images)

“On the night of the final, food fans across the country will be ordering takeaways, and our data highlights why we fully expect it will be the busiest night of the year."

Company data suggests the site will receive 50 orders per second between 7:45pm and 8:45pm, with the peak expected half an hour before the ITV2 show starts.

Mr Mula said: ““With so many hungry reality show fans expected to place an order, we are urging restaurants to begin preparing for the extra demand.”

Last year’s data suggests Fish and Chips, pizza, burgers, and fried chicken, are set to be the most in demand takeaway options, with Indian and Chinese behind them.

The final of the popular reality show will be broadcast at 9.00pm on August 1, and with £50,000 to be awarded to the winners, who are voted for by the public.