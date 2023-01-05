2023 brings a lot of hope and optimism for the city's hospitality industry.

Despite being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and more recently the cost of living crisis – 2023 brings a lot of hope and optimism for the food and drink scene. There are plans to open a number of new bars, restaurants and cafes that will help to supplement Sheffield’s already buoyant hospitality sector.

Manhatta, described as a New York-inspired cocktail bar, is set to open this year. The chain already has bars in Leeds and Birmingham that have proven popular. The venue, sited close to Barker’s Pool in the city centre, is due to open in February.

In addition, a new pub called Monkey Bar Club is set to open soon in Hillsborough. The £350,000 sports bar and grill is due to open it’s doors at Hillsborough Barracks.

How the new Manhatta bar could look.

The venue, which will have about 100 covers, will include food from Smokin’ Bull, which makes burgers, fries, chicken wings and vegan options, and will serve a range of real ales and other drinks. The company behind the venture MNKY, owned by Ryan Macdonald, already runs two bars at Steelyard Kelham, plus five cafes and ice cream bars in the city.

Grade II listed Hillsborough Barracks was originally used as a war office in 1848 and was repurposed 40 years ago as a retail and business destination.

The former Solita venue in West One has also been taken over by an ‘experienced operator’ who plans to renovate the former restaurant unit and open a cocktail and karaoke bar there.