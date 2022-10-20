The former OHM Food Court at West One has been taken over by Brewski - a Manchester-based restaurant which will be opening it’s second venue in the Steel City. The company prides itself on serving high-quality American comfort food. Refurbishments are already well underway to rebrand the site and turn it into a 120 cover restaurant.

James Daly, director of Brewski, said: “The reception so far has been fantastic since announcing on social media that we will be opening in Sheffield, we have had over 5,000 comments online!

“We hope to be open week commencing November 21.

“Simon Hall of Fleurets was very helpful in facilitating the deal and ensured that everything got over the line promptly.”