A popular Sheffield city centre food hall is closing ahead of a major refurb and rebrand.

Kommune’s last day of trading will be on Saturday, March 1.

The food hall, in the old Co-op department store at the Grade II-listed Castle House, on Angel Street, will then reopen as Department at the end of April.

A spokesperson for Kommune said Department would be more of a social space with lots of events.

They added that some of the food vendors would be the same but there would also be new traders.

A brochure for Department, shared with The Star, describes it as a ‘fresh and innovative chapter’ for the historic building in Sheffield’s Castlegate district.

It tells how there will be nine independent kitchens serving ‘restaurant-quality’ food inspired by cuisines from around the world, plus a specialist wine bar.

Department will host a ‘full calendar of monthly social events’, it adds, alongside large-scale festivals, local makers’ markets, vintage fairs, and art exhibitions.

It will also be available to hire for events from weddings to art exhibitions.

The list of food vendors at Department has yet to be confirmed.

Kommune opened in 2019 and in 2023 was crowned the UK’s best street food market.

It has an average score of 4.4/5 stars from more than 2,200 Google reviews, with many diners praising the quality and the variety of the food but some complaining about the prices and the speed of service.

Kommune is one of a number of food halls to have opened in Sheffield in recent years, including Cutlery Works, in Neepsend; Steel Plate, at Orchard Square shopping centre, off Fargate; and Cambridge Street Collective, which opened in May 2024 and claims to be Europe’s largest purpose-built food hall.

Cambridge Street Collective was last year named the UK’s best food hall.