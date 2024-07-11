Sheffield restaurant deals: Kids eat free at Marco Pierre White’s this summer
Available at the Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill, anyone who fancies tucking into a delicious menu, that’s been devised by one of the country’s greatest ever chefs, will be able to do so without worrying about the cost of their child’s meal.
With the school summer holidays being a time of year when household budgets get squeezed, having a free meal while going out helps parents keep their children fed and entertained.
Applying to under 12s, the offer runs from July 22 to August 31, and includes either a starter and main or main and dessert with every full paying adult main meal from the à la carte menu.
Connor Britten, restaurant manager said: “We’re conscientious that constantly finding things to do during the summer holidays can become quite costly. That’s why we’ve put this offer in place so that families can go out and enjoy a meal together while costing a lot less.
“With people still concerned by the current cost of living, this is a great way to enjoy a meal out without breaking the bank. It will also give parents a much-needed break from preparing and then clearing up the dirty dishes.
“Marco’s ethos is about simple, authentic food, served in a great environment with a relaxed atmosphere. We serve classic, recognisable dishes that sit perfectly with Marco’s ethos of casual, authentic and affordable dining.
“The arrival of the new children’s menu is also a great reason to plan a family meal out and we look forward to welcoming guests, young and old. The dishes are perfect for kids and they’ll certainly be well fed by the time they have finished.”
For starters, younger guests can choose from crispy calamari, classic prawn cocktail, a delicious roasted vine tomato soup or cheesy garlic bread.
For mains choice includes the chance to build their own burger and there’s also a butcher’s steak and chips, chargrilled chicken, battered fish goujons, linguine pomodoro and a creamy mac and cheese.
To finish, desserts include a dark chocolate brownie, baked vanilla cheesecake, a selection of ice creams and sorbets and fresh fruit skewers.
For further information, visit the website at: https://www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/steakhouse-bar-and-grill/sheffield
