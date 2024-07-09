Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coffee lovers in Sheffield can look forward to free iced coffee next week as the popular cafe chain 200 Degrees plans to hand out 200 drinks.

In a promotion to coincide with the launch of the business’ new summer menu, the first 200 visitors to the Sheffield city centre location on Division Street will get to choose from one of five new iced coffee drinks.

Siobhan Lloyd, head of marketing at 200 Degrees, said: “It wouldn’t be a British summer without a bit of rain, but we’ve got the perfect selection of iced drinks to keep customers refreshed through the summer months. Our baristas have created a twist on some customer favourites and we can't wait to share them with people across the country.”

From 10.30am on Tuesday, July 16, visitors can get their hands on one of five new drink options for free, as well as purchasing one of the new sandwiches and sweet treats from the summer menu.

The five free drink options next week will be the:

Iced Spanish Matcha: Mellow matcha swirled through Spanish milk, unique to 200 Degrees.

Salted Caramel Oat Iced Twist: Half steamed, half cold oat milk elevates this iced latte to a top tier treat.

Cold Brew: Betty B. Goode beans from Ethiopia, brewed for 24-hours for a distinctive fruity, juicy cup.

Dirty Iced Oat Chai: Spice up your life with a chai and espresso kick, balanced by smooth oat milk.

Mango & Peach Iced Tea: A refreshing combination of fruit tea flavours, served with ice and a slice.

The first 200 customers through the doors of 200 Degrees on July 16, 2024, will get to choose from one of five iced coffees

The new sandwich menu includes combinations like Chicken & Pesto, Brie & Chorizo and Pulled Pork, which the company has said will “ensure sub-par supermarket meal deals are left on the shelf”.

Sweet treats include a Lemon Yuzu Tart, Lemon & Pistachio Blondie, Raspberry Milk Cake and a Kinder Creme Cookie.

200 Degrees first opened in Nottingham in 2012 and has expanded to offer 21 coffee shops and seven barista schools across the UK.