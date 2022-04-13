Karen's Diner: Restaurant with 'rude staff, awful service and singing waiters' now open in Sheffield

Karen’s Diner is described as an immersive, pop-up dining experience which is not to be missed, especially if you enjoy complaining.

It opened on Saturday at a venue in Suffolk Road, city centre, after rave reviews in Australia.

Karen's Diner is coming to Sheffield.

It takes its name from the American internet reference to Karens as a woman seen as entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is normal.

A spokesperson for the diner said: “From the brave minds behind The Alice Cocktail Experience comes a diner like no other - expect turbulent service, singing waiters and regular guest appearances from the manager - the biggest Karen of them all!

“Don't expect special treatment at this diner because it's all about Karen, and she won't be taking any of your nonsense! Come have some fun and wind the staff up to unleash your inner Karen and see their full Karen potential. This event has been a huge hit in Sydney, Australia making the mainstream Australian news.

“Don't miss out on this great food but awful service! Whatever you do, don't ask for a refund!”

Diners will get the chance to experience ‘dirty American burgers’, fries, shakes, cocktails and of course Karens.

Your £15 ticket will get you a seat in the infamous diner as well as a cocktail on arrival.

Tickets are available at https://explorehidden.com/event/details/karens-diner-sheffield-1552212

