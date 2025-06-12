Sheffield’s largest beer hall is set to open in just a few weeks.

Kapital, a new European-style beer hall and restaurant, has now confirmed it will open its doors on June 27.

Work on the development began back in early April and will house four huge stainless-steel tanks filled weekly with unpasteurised Budvar lager delivered weekly from the brewery cellars of South Bohemia.

Sheffield's biggest beer hall will open by the end of June. | Kapital

Located on Wellington Street, Kapital spans 4,500 sq ft across two floors and sits within Sheffield’s new £470m Heart of the City development.

The £500,000 beer hall is the latest venture from the award-winning team behind Two Thirds Beer Co., who are hoping to expand their portfolio with the new site which will blend elevated continental cuisine, fresh tank beer, cocktails and live big band entertainment into one all-day city centre destination.

The expansive space boasts a lively outdoor beer garden, a stylish restaurant space, and a large private hire area with panoramic views all designed to capture the warmth, energy and tradition of Europe’s most iconic beer halls.

Food will include Oktoberfest-style roast chicken, award-winning German bratwurst, Austrian schnitzel, slow-roast pork knuckle and melt-in-the mouth cheese fondue, as well as a kids’ menu and weekly Sunday roast.

Kapital will include 34 beer taps in total, providing a selection of drinks from across the continent. | Kapital

This latest offering to the city’s growing food and drink scene will also create at least 30 jobs, with more expected to come as the opening date draws closer.

Ben Stubbs, Kapital co-founder, said: “After 18 months of dedicated planning and relentless hard work, we’re incredibly proud to finally announce our opening date. Kapital will bring something totally unique to our hometown of Sheffield, from tank-fresh Czech lager and weekly big band performances to a full-scale restaurant serving up modern beer hall classics and Sunday roasts.

“It will blend the best of European beer culture with a real sense of occasion, and we can’t wait to welcome our first guests and get the party started from Friday 27th June.”