Juke & Loe had become a favourite with critics and ordinary diners alike since opening on Ecclesall Road five years ago. There was great shock and sadness when it closed in May after the lease expired and the restaurant’s owners failed to agree a new deal with the landlord.

Brothers Joseph and Luke Grayson, who run Juke & Loe, said at the time they would be back – and they appear set to make good on that promise. They recently confirmed they are relocating to the former Milestone restaurant, on the corner of Green Lane and Ball Street, in Kelham Island.

Now they’ve announced the reopening date as next Friday, November 18. Juke & Loe’s website still says ‘reservations coming soon’, with people advised to keep checking its social media pages for updates. It states that bookings for tables of six people or fewer will have to be made via ResTable, while reservations for larger groups must be made via email.

Juke & Loe, formerly on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, closed in May this year when its lease ended. Brothers Joseph and Luke Grayson, who run the restaurant have announced it is reopening at the former Milestone restaurant in Kelham Island

Juke & Loe has been included in the last two editions of the Michelin Guide, which recognises gastronomic excellence, and despite still being closed at the time also made it onto The Restaurant Guide 2023 published by the AA last month – one of just six Sheffield restaurants to do so. Guardian food critic Jay Rayner is among Juke & Loe’s high-profile fans, praising the 'delightful and impressive cooking' after visiting the restaurant earlier this year. It has also been named among the UK’s top 100 restaurants by SquareMeal.