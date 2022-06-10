How to get a free pizza at new Rudy's restaurant on Division Street, Sheffield

Rudy’s Neapolitan Pizza is set to open in Sheffield on July 2 – with a free pizza on offer to mark the event

By David Kessen
Friday, 10th June 2022, 4:54 pm
The company is offering a free pizza to people who sign up on their website before Sunday June 19.

It has said to try a Neapolitan pizza on the house, you can sign up on its website before Sunday June 19 and secure a free pizza to enjoy during the opening weeks. The website is www.rudyspizza.co.uk/Sheffield.

How to get your free pizza at new Rudy's restaurant on Division Street Sheffield

The restaurant, part of a chain, is opening in the former Lonestar site on Division Street in the city centre. It is the firm’s 11th outlet

Victoria Eyres, general manager of Rudy’s Sheffield, said: “We’re overwhelmed with the response to bringing Rudy’s to Sheffield this Summer and can’t wait to fire up the oven. I get the keys next week and can’t wait to meet the local community.”

The restaurant is also currently recruiting staff.

