It has said to try a Neapolitan pizza on the house, you can sign up on its website before Sunday June 19 and secure a free pizza to enjoy during the opening weeks. The website is www.rudyspizza.co.uk/Sheffield.

How to get your free pizza at new Rudy's restaurant on Division Street Sheffield

The restaurant, part of a chain, is opening in the former Lonestar site on Division Street in the city centre. It is the firm’s 11th outlet

Victoria Eyres, general manager of Rudy’s Sheffield, said: “We’re overwhelmed with the response to bringing Rudy’s to Sheffield this Summer and can’t wait to fire up the oven. I get the keys next week and can’t wait to meet the local community.”