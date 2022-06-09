The company is opening a new site at the Crystal Peaks shopping centre in Waterthorpe tomorrow, Friday, June 10.

Cow and Cream was launched by partners John Dunning and Rob Green in 2021 with the opening of a first restaurant at the Peel Retail Park in Barnsley that year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burger chain Cow and Cream launches new Sheffield venue at Crystal Peaks

“We are delighted that Cow and Cream have chosen Crystal Peaks and that they have moved into one of the units on our new East Mall Parade,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“This is a great new brand and one that we feel will prove extremely popular with our visitors.

“The fact that Cow and Cream is also a South Yorkshire brand fits in perfectly with our ethos of encouraging and nurturing the region’s businesses alongside our full range of major high street brands.”

As well as burgers, the chain offers a dessert range including cheesecake, pancakes, waffles, cookie dough, brownies, gelato ice cream and sauces, and a full vegetarian, gluten free and vegan selection.

Cow and Cream co-founder John Dunning said: “We are delighted to bring Cow & Cream to Crystal Peaks.

“We know how busy all our of lives are and how important it is to spend quality time with our family and friends.

“That’s why we believe grazing on great food brings and family and friends together.

“Our dining experience is all about giving our customers the freshest ingredients and creating burgers, desserts and shakes exactly how you want them.