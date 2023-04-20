News you can trust since 1887
Historic Sheffield city centre pub Hallamshire Hotel due to reopen today after period of closure

A historic city centre pub is set to reopen today after a period of closure.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 20th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Bloo 88 on West Street was a popular venue, with a 4.1-star average rating on Google reviews, where one customer described it as serving the ‘best margarita pizza I have ever had’. Only last year, The Star named it as one of the best student bars in the city centre.

It was based in the former Greaves and Co Hallamshire Hotel building, which, according to the Sheffield’s Real Heritage Pubs guide by CAMRA, was built in 1903, with the old brewery celebrated on the tiled exterior dating back to around 1860.

The venue has been shut for a number of months but it has been revealed that it will reopen next week under it’s original name Hallamshire Hotel.

Hallamshire Hotel is due to reopen.Hallamshire Hotel is due to reopen.
Hallamshire Hotel is due to reopen.

The historic venue is now being operated by the team behind The Washington on Fitzwilliam Street.

Managing Director Nick Booth spoke about the acquisition and his team’s plans for the future.

He said: “The Hallamshire Hotel was historically a key player in Sheffield’s music scene, having hosted some of Sheffield’s biggest bands over the years. Having been run as a restaurant for several years, it's time to rock 'n' roll again!

"We're working on something big behind the scenes, with major changes planned for both floors and the beer garden. Don't worry, though - we'll still be paying homage to The Hallamshire’s rich history while taking it to the next level. Stay tuned!”

The venue is soon to sport an impressive assortment of craft beers and beloved local brews at the bar, along with a fresh cocktail menu that's sure to tantalise the taste buds.

General Manager Will McMahon: said: “We've scored the perfect spot at The Hallamshire to bring Sheffield a top-notch collection of premium, yet down-to-earth cocktails and a great choice of beers and spirits, with our craft selection set to grow further in the coming weeks.

"The Hallamshire’s history, beauty, and location gives us the perfect opportunity to provide Sheffield with a superb venue for all things ‘going-out’.

“We’ve seen a real awakening, post-Covid, of the Sheffield grassroots music scene as well as the broader UK touring circuit. We are thrilled at the prospect of working with the brightest and best emerging talents and bringing that offering to the heart of Sheffield.

“That's not all - we're also raising the roof with DJs till late, firmly planting our flag as the favourite spot on West Street for music lovers. Plus, we've got big plans for the upstairs, which will soon be available for private bookings. If you're interested in hosting your next event with us, drop us a line via email or on social media - we'd love to hear from you!”

The Hallamshire Hotel reopens on Thursday, April 20, at 6pm, with live music from Barry Krisp and The Bangers from 8pm.

Follow the bar on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/hallamshirehotel) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/hallamshire_hotel), or email the team at [email protected]

