A cocktail bar and pizza restaurant in Sheffield city centre has closed, with a new landlord being sought to run the historic pub building.

Bloo 88 on West Street was a popular venue, with a 4.1-star average rating on Google reviews, where one customer described it as serving the ‘best margarita pizza I have ever had’. Only last year, The Star named it as one of the best student bars in the city centre.

It was based in the former Greaves and Co Hallamshire Hotel building, which, according to the Sheffield’s Real Heritage Pubs guide by CAMRA, was built in 1903, with the old brewery celebrated on the tiled exterior dating back to around 1860.

It is not known exactly when it closed but the last update on Bloo 88’s Facebook page was shortly before Halloween and there are messages dating back several weeks from customers with bookings saying they had struggled to get hold of anyone at the venue. When The Star visited this week, the doors were shut but there appeared to be activity inside, with signs of decorating taking place.

The building is owned by Greene King, which has advertised for someone to take over running the establishment. The listing describes it as a ‘well-established venue in the heart of the main drinking circuit of Sheffield city centre’. It also states how the property has a spacious open-plan bar on the ground floor, a 130-capacity private function room upstairs and a ‘pleasant’ beer garden.

“The new operator will need to work towards re positioning and clearly defining the offer as the local market place has seen increased competition recently, especially in the bottomless brunch area,” the advert continues. “This site will attract students, those on nights out and casual diners. Bloo 88 offers a great position but lacks clarity in what it offers, this will need to be your focus to make it a successful business.”

