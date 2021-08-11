Here's seven ideas on raising a glass to Prosecco Day on Friday at Meadowhall

Grab a glass at the Caffè Rizzoli Prosecco Bar

The Caffè Rizzoli Prosecco Bar is the perfect spot to celebrate Prosecco Day and enjoy a glass of bubbly with friends or loved ones.

With options for everyone – whether you’re looking for something dry, rose, organic or sugar-free – it offers the finest Prosecco sourced from small, family-run Italian vineyards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Caffè Rizzoli Prosecco Bar at Meadowhall

Book bottomless brunch at Giraffe or Las Iguanas

What better way to celebrate than with free-flowing Prosecco at bottomless brunch?

Bringing flavours, cultures and people together, book a bottomless brunch at Giraffe for an hour and a half of unlimited Prosecco with a tasty brunch dish. Available every day from 11am-4pm for £25 each – choose from classic brunch options like eggs Benedict and avocado on toast, or something more exotic like the delicious Mexican tostada breakfast.

Another popular spot is Las Iguanas. Available for £29.95 from 11am-5pm Sunday to Friday or 11am-3pm on Saturday, book 90 minutes of unlimited Prosecco with a starter and main. The menu is full of Latin twists on breakfast classics such as a breakfast burrito.

Afternoon tea with bubbles at Cafe Coffika

Enjoy an afternoon tea with bubbles at Coffika

Celebrate Prosecco Day at the independent café Coffika and enjoy afternoon tea for two, complete with mini bites, sweet treats and bubbles. Book in advance for £20 per person with Bottega Rose Prosecco.

Enjoy Prosecco and pasta at Caffe Massarella

Caffè Massarella brings a real taste of Italy to Meadowhall. Using fresh and locally-sourced ingredients, diners can enjoy everything from mouth-watering artisan pasta dishes to a range of tasty small plates.

There's a Burgers & Bubbles offer at TGI Fridays in Meadowhall

To celebrate in style, try a glass of Casa Gheller - a delicious Italian Prosecco which is “fresh, slightly sweet and soft on the palate, with a fruity and harmonious finish”.

Try TGI Fridays for Burgers & Bubbles

Get the Friday feeling and head to TGI Friday’s this Prosecco Day.

Download the Fridays Rewards app to enjoy a free glass of Prosecco when you try one of their new burgers - wjether the Big Cheese Dipper, Towering Inferno or the Filthy Rich.

The exclusive Burgers & Bubbles offer is available until August 26.

Get sparkling treats from Hotel Chocolat

The Chocolate & Fizz Collection from Hotel Chocolat brings together indulgence and celebration. It featurs scrumptious milk and white chocolates and a tasty bottle of Prosecco with refreshing and fruity notes.

Browse the bottles at Marks & Spencer

Bring the celebrations home and choose a special bottle from Marks & Spencer., with a range of wines and bubbles for all budgets and tastes.

Meadowhall’s new Marks & Spencer Food Hall is also packed with plenty of treats, including a hand-picked selection of tasty cheeses from Europe’s best cheese-makers and fresh breads and pastries from the bakery.