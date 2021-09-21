Here's how you can cook along with new series of Bake Off with former contestant from Sheffield Howard Middleton

Fans of the Great British Bake Off will remember Howard Middleton from its fourth series, which aired in 2013.

The fan favourite contestant, who was known for his gluten-free bakes, made it as far as week six, when he was eliminated following the sweet dough task.

Since then, Sheffield-based Howard has returned for a Bake Off Christmas special, has written a gluten-free cookbook called ‘Delicious Gluten Free Baking’ and gives budding bakers the chance to learn from him through his classes with Bake With A Legend.

Howard Middleton

The classes were held in person and at corporate events, but after lockdown hit the former council worker said they decided to give online classes a go which have ‘proved really popular’.

And now, Howard is giving people the chance to be guided through how to bake the signature bake and technical challenge from each week of the new series of Bake Off, which starts today (Tuesday, September 21) at 8pm on Channel 4.

Howard said: "We’ve got classes on all the time, but we’re also going to be doing special classes, picking up either the signature bake or technical challenge, which will follow after each episode.

"They’re on as ‘mystery classes’ at the moment because we don’t know which bakes they are going to be until the show airs. We’ll have classes on Saturdays and Sundays all through the show really.”

Those wishing to hear Howard’s thoughts on how the bakers are doing can also listen to his podcast the Bake Down, with Jane Beedle from series seven of Bake Off.

Howard described how he still keeps in touch with his fellow bakers.

"I keep in touch with the other people from my series, but one of the wonderful things about being in Bake With A Legend is you meet with people from other the series and we all have this shared experience. You almost feel like you were in the tent together.”