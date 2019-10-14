Sheffield GBBO star Howards brings touch of dazzle to Bluebell Wood charity bake-off
Great British Bake-Off star Howard Middleton has lent his baking expertise to a charity event at Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.
Fans of the show were delighted to catch a glimpse of the familiar face recently, as Howard visited the Sheffield hospice to support the charity’s mouth-watering take on the hit TV show.
The former Sheffield council worker, who wowed judges in 2013 with his baking prowess, joined Bluebell Wood’s Youth Group to search for star bakers – and there wasn’t a soggy bottom in sight.
Howard, aged 58, now works as a food writer and broadcaster since his time on the show, as as well as touring the UK doing baking demonstrations.
He said: "I was delighted to be part of the Bluebell Wood Bake Off and it was great to meet the Youth Group who really got into the spirit of the event.
“There was such a fantastic atmosphere - the heady aroma of cakes in the ovens and the excited buzz of competitive baking.
“There were some fantastic creations and it was hard to choose a winner - all in all an amazing afternoon of brilliant bakes!"
The afternoon saw Bluebell Wood’s Youth Group, which is made up of young people aged between 14 - 25, take over the hospice’s kitchens to create their Halloween-themed signature bakes.
Split into four teams, the group showcased their creations in the Bluebell Wood’s Bake Off tent, complete with Bake Off’s trademark gingham tablecloths.
After much deliberation between the judges, Kaisha Palmer and Jess Harman were named the winners, with their take on a classic lemon sponge.
Jo Bowman, transition coordinator at Bluebell Wood, said: “This event was the perfect way to get the children and young adults working together in a fun environment.
“Having GBBO’s Howard kindly join us for the afternoon and share his considerable expertise really was the icing on the cake so a huge thank you to him for coming along.
“We all had such a good time and it’s safe to say we were all very tired by the end of it. I don’t think I’ll be auditioning for the real thing any time soon.”
Bluebell Wood offers a range of bespoke family support services including counselling, workshops, activities and family-fun days.