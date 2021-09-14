Ahead of the new series of The Great British Bake Off we have recapped all the local contestants from previous series and where they are now.

Here’s a reminder of the local baking talent from Sheffield and that has appeared over the years…

Dan Chambers - Series Ten

Great British Bake Off 2018 winner Rahul Mandal returned to his career as a researcher after appearing on the show. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The Sheffield support worker struggled with his signature bake and served raw cake to the judges and was eliminated in round one of series ten.

He continues to produce sweet treats on his Instagram account @dancbakes.

Luke Thompson - Series Nine

The civil servant and DJ from Sheffield appeared on the ninth series of the show.

Howard Middleton was a contestant in the fourth series of the Great British Bake Off.

He got off to a strong start, impressing the judges with his Yorkshire gingernuts and ‘What happens in Vegas’ show stopper in the first round, but cake week in week two let him down.

He came 7th in the technical challenge, creating a raspberry and white chocolate collar cake, and became the second baker to leave the series.

He continues to produce music, releasing remixes via Beatport.

Howard Middleton - Series Four

Sheffield baker Luke Thompson left Great British Bake Off series nine in week two.

Appearing in series four, council worker Howard Middleton won star baker in the first week.

He was a show stalwart until week six, when he failed to impress judges in the sweet dough task.

Since appearing on Bake Off, he released a book titled Delicious Gluten-Free Baking: Sweet and savoury recipes for everyone to enjoy in 2015.

He now offers food fanatics the chance to cook with him through Bake With A Legend.

Danny Bryden - Series Three

Appearing in series three, Danny Bryden was an intensive care consultant who made it to the semi final.

She left in week nine after the Patisserie challenge, and is now Vice Dean at the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine.

Dr Rahul Mandal - Series Nine

Dr Rahul Mandal from Rotherham won the series in 2018, but continued with his career as a research associate in the Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) at the University of Sheffield.