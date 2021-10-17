There are lots of new restaurants, bars and venues which have opened their doors in Sheffield this year.

Here are 13 new restaurants and bars which have opened in Sheffield this year

Sheffield is not short of great places to eat and drink, with plenty of new venues opening this year to offer you even more choice.

By Brogan Maguire
Sunday, 17th October 2021, 1:57 pm

From a seafood restaurant to a farm shop cafe to a food hall filled with world cuisine, there are plenty of new Sheffield venues that are well worth your time.

Scroll through and see whether there are any Sheffield venues on our list that you are yet to try.

1. Sheffield Plate

The new food hall in Orchard Square features a number of street food vendors with cuisines from around the world, as well as a bar serving cocktails, beers, wines and spirits.

Photo: JPIMedia

2. Neon Fish

Neon Fish opened on Archer Road, Millhouses, in the site previously occupied by beloved Italian restaurat Marco at Milano, on September 17. Chef Cary Brown says it brings high quality, incredibly fresh seafood that will have been ‘swimming in the sea yesterday,’ in an establishment that prides itself on ‘attentive’ service and cultivating the type of atmosphere that makes for the ‘ultimate dining experience’.

Photo: JPIMedia

3. Whirlow Hall Farm

The new restaurant in a converted barn at Whirlow Hall Farm opened in July, with head chef Luke Rhodes who reached the semi-finals of MasterChef: The Professionals and wowed the judges with his elevated Yorkshire dishes. It combines fine dining with more simple breakfast and brunch dishes, allowing visitors to enjoy “two different dining experiences” under one roof, says Luke.

Photo: JPIMedia

4. Wazwān and Hungāma

Kashmiri-inspired Wazwān restaurant and its sister cocktail bar Hungāma opened on Leopold Square on October 4. A spokesperson for the venues said they will seek to ‘take guests on a journey of discovery into rich Kashmiri culture and its tastes and customs, balancing time-honoured tradition with up-to-the-minute culinary and cocktail innovation’.

Photo: JPIMedia

