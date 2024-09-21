Henderson's Relish: Cries of 'sacrilege' over 'Worcestershire' labelling on bottles of famous Sheffield sauce
The much-loved condiment, made in Sheffield using a secret family recipe since 1885, usually comes in bottles with the words ‘Henderson’s Relish’ and ‘Strong & Northern’ printed in large black lettering on the familiar orange background, in what is a bold and proud declaration of its provenance.
But one fan raised the alarm after spotting a bottle branded instead with the words ‘Henderson’s Worcestershire Sauce’.
Fans include Arctic Monkeys
As all Sheffielders know, Worcestershire sauce pales in comparison to its South Yorkshire rival.
The Arctic Monkeys famously described Henderson’s Relish as ‘like Worcestershire sauce but a million times better’, and when Lewisham MP Jim Dowd accused Hendo’s of being a Lea & Perrins knock-off, he was quickly put in his place.
So why was Henderson’s Relish apparently eschewing its Yorkshire heritage by stamping the word ‘Worcestershire’ across bottles of the liquid gold, in much larger lettering than the ‘Estd 1885 Sheffield England’ which also appears on the label?
It turned out the bottle was was for sale overseas, and the ‘Worcestershire Sauce’ labelling was to help international consumers better understand what the product is and how it should be used.
‘Sacrilege’
Not everyone was impressed by this attempt to appeal to a wider global market.
Sharing a photo of the bottle with its controversial labelling, one person commented ‘this is sacrilege’.
They added: “The years spent arguing that Henderson's is nothing like Worcestershire Sauce, even an MP in the House of Commons made to apologise for suggesting they were similar.
“Now Henderson's are making out it is in fact similar to appease the foreign market. I'm just gobsmacked, if they can't understand what STRONG AND NORTHERN is then there is no hope..... Shame on you Henderson's Relish.”
A second person commented: “Is it Aprils Fool’s Day? Is this fake news? Never can I lower myself to even think this is true. I turn the other bottles round in supermarkets, and only buy in Sheffield (I live in Hastings). I am strong, I am Northern and we cannot allow this!!”
Another person chimed in: “A strong brand should stick with a strong marketing proposition. Do not mess about with a unique heritage.”
And a fourth person clarified: “Worcester sauce is completely different and revolting. Who puts fish in a sauce? Hendo’s is nothing like Worcester and is lovely.”
Henderson’s Relish has been one of Sheffield’s best kept secrets for years but the beloved sauce is gradually gaining more fans across the UK and abroad.
Where is Henderson’s Relish sold?
The company only started exporting in 2021 and currently sells to 10 countries outside the UK - France, Spain, Greece, Denmark, Ireland, USA, Turkey, Argentina, Japan and the United Arab Emirates.
Export sales of Henderson’s Relish account for less than five per cent of the business, but they are growing, with plans to expand its international market to Germany next.
It’s understood that the bottles made for US and French customers are labelled ‘Worcestershire Sauce’, while those exported to Greece include the words ‘Worcester Sauce’ and bottles sold in Spain are labelled in smaller lettering ‘Salsa Worcester’.
One big difference between Henderson’s Relish and Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce is that Henderson’s is suitable for vegans, whereas its Midlands rival is made using fish.
A Henderson’s Relish spokesperson told The Star: “In four international markets we reference Worcester or Worcestershire Sauce on the label.
“This happens when importers and distributors overseas don't understand what Relish is, and so are unable to explain to their customers what the product is and how it should be used, so we have international labels.”
