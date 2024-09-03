. Simpkins

The confectioner Simpkins celebrated its centenary in 2021 and still operates from the same factory in Hillsborough, pictured here. Simpkins has been making its famous boiled sweets since being founded in 1921 by Albert Leslie Simpkin on his return from the First World War. The firm still uses the same techniques and some of the same machinery to churn out some five million sweets a week. The travel tins, which are a classic childhood memory of long car journeys, were introduced to prevent the sweets going sticky due to their high fruit juice content, with the white powder initially added to stop the sweets sticking together. The original tins of Simpkins sweets all contained Barley Sugar Drops, which according to the firm are proven to alleviate the symptoms of travel sickness, which is why they became called travel sweets. Simpkins is today run by Albert's grandchildren Adrian and Karen Simpkin. Photo: Chris Etchells