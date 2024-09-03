15 of Sheffield's oldest businesses still running today - including Atkinsons and Henderson's Relish

By Robert Cumber, Robert Cumber
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 12:05 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 05:01 BST

Sheffield has lost several long-running and much-loved businesses in recent years, from butchers to manufacturers.

But there are many popular firms in the city which have survived for generations and are still going strong, having survived recessions, world wars and more recently the double whammy of Covid and the cost-of-living crisis.

These are some of Sheffield’s oldest businesses which are still running, including Henderson’s Relish, where the recipe remains a closely guarded secret; Atkinsons, which is now the city centre’s last surviving department store; and Granelli’s, which is one of the nation’s oldest sweet shops.

We’d love to hear your memories of these Sheffield institutions, and any suggestions of businesses we’ve missed off our list.

These are some of Sheffield's oldest businesses, which have stood the test of time and have been trading in many cases for more than a century

. Oldest businesses

These are some of Sheffield's oldest businesses, which have stood the test of time and have been trading in many cases for more than a century Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The confectioner Simpkins celebrated its centenary in 2021 and still operates from the same factory in Hillsborough, pictured here. Simpkins has been making its famous boiled sweets since being founded in 1921 by Albert Leslie Simpkin on his return from the First World War. The firm still uses the same techniques and some of the same machinery to churn out some five million sweets a week. The travel tins, which are a classic childhood memory of long car journeys, were introduced to prevent the sweets going sticky due to their high fruit juice content, with the white powder initially added to stop the sweets sticking together. The original tins of Simpkins sweets all contained Barley Sugar Drops, which according to the firm are proven to alleviate the symptoms of travel sickness, which is why they became called travel sweets. Simpkins is today run by Albert's grandchildren Adrian and Karen Simpkin.

. Simpkins

The confectioner Simpkins celebrated its centenary in 2021 and still operates from the same factory in Hillsborough, pictured here. Simpkins has been making its famous boiled sweets since being founded in 1921 by Albert Leslie Simpkin on his return from the First World War. The firm still uses the same techniques and some of the same machinery to churn out some five million sweets a week. The travel tins, which are a classic childhood memory of long car journeys, were introduced to prevent the sweets going sticky due to their high fruit juice content, with the white powder initially added to stop the sweets sticking together. The original tins of Simpkins sweets all contained Barley Sugar Drops, which according to the firm are proven to alleviate the symptoms of travel sickness, which is why they became called travel sweets. Simpkins is today run by Albert's grandchildren Adrian and Karen Simpkin. Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
The Cutting Crew barber shop, on London Road, Sheffield, was established in 1880, and is believed to be the longest-running in the city. It is today run by Kathy Chisholm, who first joined the salon in 1984. Its previous owner was Andrew Wilkinson, who was at the helm for 38 years until he sadly died in 2020. He achieved legendary status in Sheffield, with his style and personality making him well known in his salons and in the city’s nightclubs.

. The Cutting Crew

The Cutting Crew barber shop, on London Road, Sheffield, was established in 1880, and is believed to be the longest-running in the city. It is today run by Kathy Chisholm, who first joined the salon in 1984. Its previous owner was Andrew Wilkinson, who was at the helm for 38 years until he sadly died in 2020. He achieved legendary status in Sheffield, with his style and personality making him well known in his salons and in the city’s nightclubs. Photo: Errol Edwards

Photo Sales
The family furniture firm Ponsford recently celebrated its 130th anniversary, having been founded in 1893 by Harry Ponsford, who started out selling household goods from a wheelbarrow in Sheffield. In the 1930s, the flourishing business moved to a shop on London Road in Heeley, where it remains today, having expanded to also occupy a more modern 'Millennium' building linked to the original premises by its covered 'Jubilee Bridge'. Ponsford is pictured here in 1987.

. Ponsford

The family furniture firm Ponsford recently celebrated its 130th anniversary, having been founded in 1893 by Harry Ponsford, who started out selling household goods from a wheelbarrow in Sheffield. In the 1930s, the flourishing business moved to a shop on London Road in Heeley, where it remains today, having expanded to also occupy a more modern 'Millennium' building linked to the original premises by its covered 'Jubilee Bridge'. Ponsford is pictured here in 1987. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
This much-loved Sheffield dairy farm in the pictureque hilltop hamlet of Dungworth was founded in 1947 by Hector Andrew. More than seven decades later, the family firm is still going strong and is today as famous for its ice cream, which it has been producing since 2007, as its milk. It prides itself on delivering whatever the weather, even to the hardest to reach homes in deep snow, and has not been afraid to move with the times, setting up a vending machine dispensing milk, ice cream and more from 8am to 8pm every day. Pictured at the Our Cow Molly farm is owner Eddie Andrew with Sarah Traveller-Watson, of Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust.

. Our Cow Molly

This much-loved Sheffield dairy farm in the pictureque hilltop hamlet of Dungworth was founded in 1947 by Hector Andrew. More than seven decades later, the family firm is still going strong and is today as famous for its ice cream, which it has been producing since 2007, as its milk. It prides itself on delivering whatever the weather, even to the hardest to reach homes in deep snow, and has not been afraid to move with the times, setting up a vending machine dispensing milk, ice cream and more from 8am to 8pm every day. Pictured at the Our Cow Molly farm is owner Eddie Andrew with Sarah Traveller-Watson, of Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust. Photo: David Bocking

Photo Sales
No meal is complete without a splash of Henderson's Relish, which has been produced in Sheffield using the same secret recipe since 1885. After more than a century on Leavygreave Road in Broomhall, the business moved in 2013 to a new factory off the Parkway, with the famous old building set to be transformed into a cafe and restaurant. Henderson's Relish has elevated dishes throughout its history, been a special ingredient in cocktails and even been used to create artworks. Having long been one of Sheffield's best kept secrets, it's finally getting the recognition it deserves further afield. Pictured here are owner Constance Freeman, centre, with manager Kathleen Spivey and maintenance engineer Duncan Gillespie, on the bottling line at the Henderson's Relish factory in March 1987.

. Henderson's Relish

No meal is complete without a splash of Henderson's Relish, which has been produced in Sheffield using the same secret recipe since 1885. After more than a century on Leavygreave Road in Broomhall, the business moved in 2013 to a new factory off the Parkway, with the famous old building set to be transformed into a cafe and restaurant. Henderson's Relish has elevated dishes throughout its history, been a special ingredient in cocktails and even been used to create artworks. Having long been one of Sheffield's best kept secrets, it's finally getting the recognition it deserves further afield. Pictured here are owner Constance Freeman, centre, with manager Kathleen Spivey and maintenance engineer Duncan Gillespie, on the bottling line at the Henderson's Relish factory in March 1987. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
These are some of Sheffield's oldest businesses, which have stood the test of time and have been trading in many cases for more than a century

1. These are some of Sheffield's oldest businesses, which have stood the test of time and have been trading in many cases for more than a century

These are some of Sheffield's oldest businesses, which have stood the test of time and have been trading in many cases for more than a century Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Two Steps, on Sheffield's Sharrow Vale Road, claims to be Yorkshire's oldest fish and chip shop, serving up fried suppers since 1895. Over the years it has won praise from the likes of the Guardian and The Times newspapers, and singer Tony Christie famously posed outside for the sleeve of his 2008 album Made In Sheffield.

2. Two Steps

Two Steps, on Sheffield's Sharrow Vale Road, claims to be Yorkshire's oldest fish and chip shop, serving up fried suppers since 1895. Over the years it has won praise from the likes of the Guardian and The Times newspapers, and singer Tony Christie famously posed outside for the sleeve of his 2008 album Made In Sheffield. Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Sheffield is probably still most famous for producing the metal which saw it branded the Steel City. While the demise of the city's steel industry in the face of fierce international competition has been well-documented, Sheffield Forgemasters International is still going strong. Its website describes how the firm's origins date back to the 1750s as a small blacksmith forge. George Naylor set up the foundations for the business as a commercial operation with the building of the Millsands Steelworks in 1805. His son in law, Edward Vickers, later joined forces with him to form Naylor Vickers and Co. The company has since been associated with many of the industry's most famous names such as English Steel, Firth Brown, British Steel and River Don Castings. Today, the firm proudly boasts, it is 'capable of producing the largest and most technically challenging cast and forged steel components in the world'.

3. Forgemasters

Sheffield is probably still most famous for producing the metal which saw it branded the Steel City. While the demise of the city's steel industry in the face of fierce international competition has been well-documented, Sheffield Forgemasters International is still going strong. Its website describes how the firm's origins date back to the 1750s as a small blacksmith forge. George Naylor set up the foundations for the business as a commercial operation with the building of the Millsands Steelworks in 1805. His son in law, Edward Vickers, later joined forces with him to form Naylor Vickers and Co. The company has since been associated with many of the industry's most famous names such as English Steel, Firth Brown, British Steel and River Don Castings. Today, the firm proudly boasts, it is 'capable of producing the largest and most technically challenging cast and forged steel components in the world'. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The confectioner Simpkins celebrated its centenary in 2021 and still operates from the same factory in Hillsborough, pictured here. Simpkins has been making its famous boiled sweets since being founded in 1921 by Albert Leslie Simpkin on his return from the First World War. The firm still uses the same techniques and some of the same machinery to churn out some five million sweets a week. The travel tins, which are a classic childhood memory of long car journeys, were introduced to prevent the sweets going sticky due to their high fruit juice content, with the white powder initially added to stop the sweets sticking together. The original tins of Simpkins sweets all contained Barley Sugar Drops, which according to the firm are proven to alleviate the symptoms of travel sickness, which is why they became called travel sweets. Simpkins is today run by Albert's grandchildren Adrian and Karen Simpkin.

4. Simpkins

The confectioner Simpkins celebrated its centenary in 2021 and still operates from the same factory in Hillsborough, pictured here. Simpkins has been making its famous boiled sweets since being founded in 1921 by Albert Leslie Simpkin on his return from the First World War. The firm still uses the same techniques and some of the same machinery to churn out some five million sweets a week. The travel tins, which are a classic childhood memory of long car journeys, were introduced to prevent the sweets going sticky due to their high fruit juice content, with the white powder initially added to stop the sweets sticking together. The original tins of Simpkins sweets all contained Barley Sugar Drops, which according to the firm are proven to alleviate the symptoms of travel sickness, which is why they became called travel sweets. Simpkins is today run by Albert's grandchildren Adrian and Karen Simpkin. Photo: Chris Etchells

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield