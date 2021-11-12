Sheffield is home to a variety of bars and pubs offering great happy hour deals, including 2-4-1 cocktails, discounted cask beer and half-price Sangria.

We’ve compiled this list of the best bars and pubs for happy hour drinking in Sheffield.

Bungalows & Bears

This city centre pub is an excellent choice for revellers who enjoy good drinks and music. What’s even better is that they offer deals on drinks. Visit Bungalows & Bears any day of the week and enjoy two cocktails for £10.

All Bar One

If you’re looking for somewhere cheap for social drinks with friends or work colleagues, All Bar One might be the answer. The bar on Leopold Street offers some of the most affordable deals in Sheffield, and they have a very generous happy hour taking place every Sunday to Thursday. Customers can grab 2 for £10 cocktails from their classic cocktail menu from 5 pm until late.

Tapas Revolution

This restaurant and bar right in the heart of Sheffield’s Meadowhall Shopping Centre is bringing a taste of Spain to Sheffield. Enjoy a few tapas amongst friends and make the most of their happy hour deal, with 2-4-1 on all cocktails and G&Ts, plus half-price jugs of sangria available Sunday to Friday between 3 and 6 pm.

Slug And Lettuce

Slug and Lettuce, on Holly street – the centre of the city’s vibrant nightlife – is a perfect spot for cheap drinks.

They are known for their daily drinks offers which include 2-4-1 cocktails all day every day, and Fizz Fridays, which gets you discounts on bottles of prosecco.

You could also visit for bottomless drinks.

The Cavendish

If sports bars are more your thing, The Cavendish Sports Bar on West Street has a variety of offerings. Grab any cocktails, tin cans, pints of craft beer, pints of cask beer or bottles of beer for £3 each. And if you really want to treat yourself, why not grab any cocktail pitcher or 2-pint flagons of craft or cask beer for only £6 each.

Ohm

For some of the finest cocktails in Sheffield city centre without breaking the bank, head down to OHM Food Yard located at West One. Their menu runs from signature takes on classic cocktails, to a whole range of innovative new tipples, from the tall and tropical to the short and sweet. If you visit between 12 and 6 pm, Sunday to Friday, you could take advantage of the 2-for-£10 cocktails. Or why not treat yourself to their £12 a bottle Prosecco offering, which is available between 5 and 7 pm.

Bamboo Door

Sheffield’s first Tiki bar, Bamboo Door, is a favourite of both students and Sheffield locals, and there’s no surprise why – it is one of the best places to find yourself at happy hour in Sheffield. Stop by and sample their Tiki cocktails for as little as £6, or get discounts on beer, wine and fizz every weekday until 6 pm.