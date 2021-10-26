Drinks retailer The Bottle Club recently uncovered which cities in the U.K were the ‘Best of the Brunch’ when it came to offering the best boozy, bottomless brunches.
To discover the best brunch spots, they looked at several factors, including the amount of 5* reviews, price, time availability, drinks on the BB menu, food on the BB menu and other details – giving them an overall rating out of 100. Check out their study here.
They have now compiled a list of the best bottomless brunch spots in Sheffield where you can go, and we have added some of our own favourites.
The majority of venues will need to be booked directly through their website or telephone.
Scroll through and see whether your favourite has been included.
2. Cubana, Leopold Street
Taking the top spot for Sheffield was Tapas bar Cubana, based on Leopold Street, which scored a huge 70 out of 100. It scored particularly well dish variety… and who’s surprised? They are a Tapas restaurant, and that’s why their bottomless brunch is so great.
Offering a Cuban-inspired bottomless brunch, from £28.50 per person, you can enjoy bottomless Prosecco, Mimosas, Bellinis and Aperol Spritz with an appetiser, and two choices of hot or cold Tapas dishes.
3. The Botanist, Leopold Square
Second on the list was the Botanist in Leopold square, scoring 65 out of 100, they received the highest score in the study for Instagrammability and great customer reviews. So if you fancy updating pics on your social media, this is the place to go.
You can choose from a selection of fab brunch dishes including, Full English, a Nutella and Biscoff triple-layered French toast, and Pancakes with fresh berries served with crème fraîche and maple syrup, washed down with bottomless Prosecco or Aperol Spritz, for 90 minutes from ordering.
4. The Lost and Found, Ecclesall Road
In third place was The Lost and Found, a Victorian-inspired quirky bar with a secret- their heavenly brunch! Scoring 64 out of 100, it has a great variety of dishes and its set-up is divine, giving you a distinctive blend of rustic and glamorous; glittering chandeliers and elegant furnishings with a botanical backdrop- the perfect place for your first brunch catch up.
Choose from free-flowing Prosecco, Mimosas or Bloody Mary's alongside a varied menu ranging from classic options such as smashed avocado on sourdough toast to more intriguing dishes such as the Turkish eggs (poached eggs served on toast with whipped yoghurt and chorizo butter).
Or for an extra sweet treat, indulge in their decadent buttermilk pancakes with banana, maple pecans and chocolate sauce. Prices from £28.00 per person
